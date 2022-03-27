K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Zoetis by 135.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 28.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zoetis by 104.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after purchasing an additional 739,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 306.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,654,000 after purchasing an additional 561,631 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $189.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.63 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

