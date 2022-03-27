K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.08% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SH. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,094,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 69.0% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 199,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,785 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 107.3% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 222,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 115,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $603,000.

SH stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $17.04.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

