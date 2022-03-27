K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 25,000 BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at about $10,350,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the third quarter worth about $5,175,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the third quarter worth about $1,878,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

NYSE BKSY opened at $1.75 on Friday. BlackSky Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

In related news, CFO Johan G. Broekhuysen bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

About BlackSky Technology (Get Rating)

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.