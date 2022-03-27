Katalyo Price Tops $0.0797 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.0797 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $851,935.51 and approximately $82,963.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00047098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.46 or 0.07061831 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,890.69 or 1.00115169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

