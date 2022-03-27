Kava.io (KAVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $513.55 Million

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.57 or 0.00191895 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00028860 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.29 or 0.00424526 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00054499 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars.

