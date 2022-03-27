KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Down 53.4% in March

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the February 28th total of 455,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.2 days.
Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $99.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.62.
KBC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
