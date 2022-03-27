KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Down 53.4% in March

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the February 28th total of 455,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.2 days.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $99.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.62.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

