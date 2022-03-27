KCS Wealth Advisory Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $276.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $695.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.