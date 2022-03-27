KCS Wealth Advisory Reduces Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Adient were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 792.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Adient by 36,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Adient by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.39. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Adient Profile (Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.