Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,725 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage makes up 2.1% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 819.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 66,324 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 572.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 46,246 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

NYSE:TAP traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 727,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,926. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

