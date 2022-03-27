Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,415 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 4.8% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.56. 3,763,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,342,214. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

