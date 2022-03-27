Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Cal-Maine Foods comprises about 1.2% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 545,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,827. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -314.19 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $52.80.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

