Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico Sells 9,833 Shares

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 9,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total transaction of C$70,109.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at C$3,484,944.36.

Douglas Jeffery Errico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$163,680.00.

TSE:KEL opened at C$6.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$7.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 11.48.

KEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.68.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

