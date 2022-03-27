Kercheville Advisors LLC Acquires 23,306 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 109.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,639 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the period. InMode accounts for about 1.4% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of InMode by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 164,426 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after acquiring an additional 113,845 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of InMode stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

