Kercheville Advisors LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.67. 95,807,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,169,240. The firm has a market cap of $143.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

