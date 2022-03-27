Kercheville Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Kercheville Advisors LLC reduced its position in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,450 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyme Technologies were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 166,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the third quarter valued at $571,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 219,507 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,960,455 shares during the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $39,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 374,695 shares of company stock valued at $155,976 over the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TYME traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.36. 600,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,479. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tyme Technologies Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

