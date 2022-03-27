Kercheville Advisors LLC Invests $328,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $130.17. 2,002,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,782. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.68 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.24.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

