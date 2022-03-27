Kercheville Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $666,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U traded down $5.79 on Friday, reaching $93.98. 3,105,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,741. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.83.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,624 shares of company stock worth $44,952,276. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

