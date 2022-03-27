Kercheville Advisors LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 515,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,087,000 after purchasing an additional 39,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.
ABBV traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.33. 5,116,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $103.84 and a one year high of $161.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.14.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.
In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.
AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.