Kercheville Advisors LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 515,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,087,000 after purchasing an additional 39,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.33. 5,116,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $103.84 and a one year high of $161.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.14.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

