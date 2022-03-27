Kercheville Advisors LLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,013,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,942,000 after purchasing an additional 437,049 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 77,210 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,426,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,659 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher Finn sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $572,451.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CG stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. 1,312,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,455. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.