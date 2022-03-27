Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 128,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

FDMO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,998. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $43.71 and a twelve month high of $54.73.

