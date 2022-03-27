Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 122,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

LEGR traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $40.16. 4,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,299. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.