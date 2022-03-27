Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 397 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in UFP Industries by 9.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 24.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 584,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after buying an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.04. The stock had a trading volume of 320,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,641. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $94.80.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

