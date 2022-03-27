Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 484 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000.

LRGF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.81. 47,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,177. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52 week low of $39.97 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

