Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,793,000 after buying an additional 2,202,223 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

KRE stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $71.79. 8,663,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,967,994. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.46.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

