KeyCorp’s (KEY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.13.

NYSE KEY opened at $23.89 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.66%.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

