Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.60) to GBX 375 ($4.94) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($4.12) to GBX 255 ($3.36) in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.33.

Shares of KGFHY opened at $6.96 on Friday. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

