Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $109.94 and a 52 week high of $151.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.86.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

