Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,737,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,207,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after acquiring an additional 51,744 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21,993.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 267,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,385,000 after acquiring an additional 266,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $196.78 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $170.94 and a 1 year high of $201.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.47.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

