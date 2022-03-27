Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $286.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $234.92 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.35.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

