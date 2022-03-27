Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8,006.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 474,836 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 739,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,166,000 after buying an additional 356,777 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 408,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,880,000 after buying an additional 285,776 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 273.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 379,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after buying an additional 277,827 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,879,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

ESGV stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.92. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.46 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.