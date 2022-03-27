Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 663.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDN opened at $34.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $39.82.

