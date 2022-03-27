Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

