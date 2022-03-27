Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1,031.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Kroger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. increased its position in Kroger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,278. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

Shares of KR stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

