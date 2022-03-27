Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Takes Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of BITO stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $44.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.52.

