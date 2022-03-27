KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.07

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and traded as low as $13.92. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 83,071 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $675,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 50,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $487,000.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

