KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.47. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

KREF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KREF traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.07. 380,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,476. The company has a current ratio of 465.17, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.18%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

