Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GUD. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Knight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.05.

Shares of TSE:GUD opened at C$5.21 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$5.01 and a 1 year high of C$5.74. The company has a market cap of C$636.88 million and a PE ratio of 20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.35.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

