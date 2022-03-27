Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 220.3% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KNRRY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.31. 21,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,948. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNRRY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €97.00 ($106.59) to €85.00 ($93.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($104.40) to €88.00 ($96.70) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

