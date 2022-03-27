Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.45

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.45 and traded as low as $8.10. Koss shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 865,081 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Koss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Koss alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 million, a P/E ratio of 412.71 and a beta of -1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter worth $5,837,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Koss by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Koss by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Koss by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 32,855 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Koss by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.