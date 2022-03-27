KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,931,000 after purchasing an additional 317,047 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,078 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $80.56.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

