KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KULR Technology Group Inc. develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries and other components applications principally in the United States, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation. KULR Technology Group Inc. is based in Campbell, California. “

Shares of KULR stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. KULR Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.81.

In other KULR Technology Group news, CEO Michael Mo sold 159,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $460,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

