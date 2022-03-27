Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ LARK opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $68,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 180.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 48,764 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $900,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $530,000. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp (Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

