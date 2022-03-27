Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 1,906.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of LBUY opened at $0.05 on Friday. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

