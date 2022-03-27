Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Shares Up 3.3%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 3,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 69,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of C$37.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

