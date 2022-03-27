Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Shares Up 3.3%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPSGet Rating) shot up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 3,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 69,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of C$37.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

