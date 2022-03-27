Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.91.

LI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,895,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,385,622. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.00 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 69.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 61.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 495.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter valued at $189,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

