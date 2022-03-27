Lincoln National Corp Has $38.07 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $38,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $152.83 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

