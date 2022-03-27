Lincoln National Corp Purchases 2,310 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.22.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

