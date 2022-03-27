Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,517 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

NYSE CRM opened at $211.03 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.96. The stock has a market cap of $208.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $581,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,817 shares of company stock valued at $28,217,460. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

