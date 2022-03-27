Lincoln National Corp Sells 9,842 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,856,000 after purchasing an additional 127,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $107.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average is $100.13. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $107.34.

